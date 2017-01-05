Turkey car bomb and gun attack near courthouse in Izmir

LONDON. KAZINFORM Two attackers, a policeman and a civilian have been killed in a car bomb and gun assault on a courthouse in the Turkish city of Izmir, state media say.

A number of people were reportedly wounded in the explosion, BBC reported.

Images showed two cars ablaze and the body of one man carrying a weapon. Reports say a third attacker is being sought.

It is not clear who is responsible but Turkish officials say initial findings point to Kurdish rebels.

Some of Turkey's big cities have been targeted recently both by so-called Islamic State and by Kurdish militants.

Turkey launched a military operation in Syria in August to push back IS and Kurdish forces from the Turkish border.

IS had said it was behind last weekend's Istanbul nightclub attack that left 39 people dead.



