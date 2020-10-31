Turkey: Death toll from quake rises to 25

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Twenty-five people were killed and at least 804 injured when a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on the Turkish Aegean on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said Saturday, Anadolu reports.

At least 831 people were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 381 people are receiving treatment, while 25 were in intensive care and five are undergoing surgeries.

He also said 504 patients were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment and that medical and rescue teams continued to work in Izmir.

At least 470 aftershocks, with 35 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded, according to AFAD.

At least 100 people were pulled out alive from the debris, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum told reporters.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in nine buildings in Izmir -- Turkey’s third-largest city by population -- while work continues in eight others, said Kurum, adding damage assessment continues.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 2.51 p.m. local time (1151GMT) at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (10 miles).

It said one of the fatalities was a result of drowning.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Kosger said the quake triggered a partial tsunami in the coastal district of Seferihisar, which left at least one person injured.

Full story



