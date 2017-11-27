Turkey declares day of mourning for deadly Egypt attack

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey has announced that Monday will be a day of national mourning in the wake of last week's deadly terrorist attack in Egypt, Anadolu agency reports.

Flags will fly at half-mast at Turkish representations in the country and abroad, authorities announced Sunday.

On Friday over 300 people were killed and scores injured when attackers bombed a mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, in the northern Sinai, and then opened fire on fleeing worshipers.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in modern Egyptian memory.