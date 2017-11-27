EN
    08:04, 27 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkey declares day of mourning for deadly Egypt attack

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey has announced that Monday will be a day of national mourning in the wake of last week's deadly terrorist attack in Egypt, Anadolu agency reports.

    Flags will fly at half-mast at Turkish representations in the country and abroad, authorities announced Sunday.

    On Friday over 300 people were killed and scores injured when attackers bombed a mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed, in the northern Sinai, and then opened fire on fleeing worshipers.

    No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in modern Egyptian memory.

     

    Middle East World News Terrorism
