Turkey detains over 1,000 in raids on alleged Gulen supporters

ANKARA. KAZINFORM More than 1,000 people were arrested over links to the Gulenist Group in simultaneous raids across Turkey on Wednesday, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The operations were carried out as part of a probe led by chief public prosecutor's office in Ankara, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



A total of 8,500 police have participated in the operation in 81 provinces across the country.



The nationwide hunt for more suspects continues and most of the detainees are police officers.



According to the Turkish government, the U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen has orchestrated the defeated coup of July 2016, which left 249 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Source: Xinhua .