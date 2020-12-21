Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey ended a countrywide weekend curfew early Monday as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Anadolu reports.

The curfew began on Friday at 9 p.m. and ended on Monday at 5 a.m. local time.

In late November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors including production, supply, health and agriculture would be exempt from the curfews, said Erdogan.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers and dried fruit shops operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.

Bakeries are also open during weekend curfews.

Meanwhile, restaurants only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkey reported 20,316 new COVID-19 infections, including 3,546 symptomatic cases, and recorded 246 more deaths over the past 24 hours.