Turkey excluded Darwin’s theory from educational program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish local newspaper writes, that the Education Ministry has excluded Charles Darwin's theory of human evolution from the curriculum in all schools of the country.

According to the Minister of Education Ismet Yilmaz "the idea of the evolution is just a theory and requires a separate discussion".



The Minister said, the new curriculum without Darwin's evolution theory will be introduced already in 2017. It will be replaced with the section of environment impact on the genetic changes.



According to the portal, the ruling party frequently changes the education program in favor of its own ideology. For the last 20 years in Turkey 10 minister of education have been ousted, and each of them attempted to instill their standards.