Turkey extends detention without charge to 30 days

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended the period in which suspects can be detained without charge to 30 days, an official statement says.

The statement also ordered the closure of more than 1,000 private schools and more than 1,200 associations, BBC News reports.



It follows last week's failed coup attempt against the Turkish leader and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency.



Mr Erdogan has blamed the coup attempt on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.



Mr Gulen has denied any involvement.



Source: BBC News