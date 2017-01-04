EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:12, 04 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkey eyes trilateral format with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Turkey is working to create an Azerbaijan-Turkey-Kazakhstan trilateral format, TRT Haber news channel reported citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trendreported.    

    Trilateral formats created by Turkey in the Caucasus and Balkan regions operate very efficiently, according to the minister.

    He further noted that in 2017, Ankara will work to activate the settlement of frozen conflicts in the region.

    There are currently a number of trilateral formats, such as Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, in the region. According to Cavusoglu, a Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trilateral meeting will be held in the coming months, the minister added.

    Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Saint Petersburg, that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could create a trilateral cooperation mechanism, and that Moscow and Ankara approve of the proposed scheme.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Turkey Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!