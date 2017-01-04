Turkey eyes trilateral format with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Turkey is working to create an Azerbaijan-Turkey-Kazakhstan trilateral format, TRT Haber news channel reported citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trendreported.

Trilateral formats created by Turkey in the Caucasus and Balkan regions operate very efficiently, according to the minister.

He further noted that in 2017, Ankara will work to activate the settlement of frozen conflicts in the region.

There are currently a number of trilateral formats, such as Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran and Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, in the region. According to Cavusoglu, a Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan trilateral meeting will be held in the coming months, the minister added.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has earlier said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Saint Petersburg, that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia could create a trilateral cooperation mechanism, and that Moscow and Ankara approve of the proposed scheme.