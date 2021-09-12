EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkey has administered over 101.45M vaccine jabs to date

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has administered over 101.45 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Over 51.41 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

    The data showed that 82.83% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

    Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.39 million people.

    The ministry also reported 22,923 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 259 more people lost their fight against the disease in the past 24 hours.

    Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a drop in the number of related deaths depends on regular compliance with protective measures by everyone, and a rapid increase in the rate of full vaccinations.

    «This is how we can stop the spread and its consequences. With each new day, we must take irreversible steps ...,» Koca wrote on Twitter.

    Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.62 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 224 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!