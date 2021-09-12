Turkey has administered over 101.45M vaccine jabs to date

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has administered over 101.45 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 51.41 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 82.83% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.39 million people.

The ministry also reported 22,923 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 259 more people lost their fight against the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said a drop in the number of related deaths depends on regular compliance with protective measures by everyone, and a rapid increase in the rate of full vaccinations.

«This is how we can stop the spread and its consequences. With each new day, we must take irreversible steps ...,» Koca wrote on Twitter.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.62 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 224 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.