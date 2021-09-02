EN
    16:16, 02 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkey has given over 95M COVID-19 jabs so far

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey has administered more than 95 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures released Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Over 48.62 million people have received their first vaccine dose, while more than 37.43 million are now fully vaccinated as of 9.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the Health Ministry said.

    On Wednesday, the ministry reported 23,946 new coronavirus cases and 290 more virus-related deaths.


