Turkey in mourning after deadly blasts

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey is beginning three days of mourning after two blasts at a peace rally in the capital, Ankara, killed at least 95 people on Saturday, the deadliest ever such attack in Turkey, BBC News reports.

The attack left 245 people injured, with 48 of them in a serious condition. TV footage showed scenes of panic and people lying on the ground covered in blood, amid protest banners. The government called the blasts a "terrorist act" and angrily rejected allegations that it was to blame. Late on Saturday, US President Barack Obama spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and "conveyed his deepest personal sympathies for those killed and injured in these heinous attacks", the White House said. The blasts took place near the city's central train station as people gathered for a march organised by leftist groups. The rally was demanding an end to the violence between the Kurdish separatist PKK militants and the Turkish government, and had been due to start at 12:00 (09:00 GMT). The two explosions happened shortly after 10:00 as crowds gathered ahead of the rally. Amateur video footage showed a group of young people holding hands and singing, before the first blast.

