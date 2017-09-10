Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President Erdogan

ASTANA, KAZINFORM Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday during a summit of the Organization of Islamic Organization (OIC) on science and technology, held in Astana, his country is ready to help refugees from Myanmar, TASS reports.

"In Myanmar, our Muslim brothers experience very abusive treatment, they are made to flee their houses, and we must apply every effort to prevent the unfair attitude to them," he said. "Together with governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh, we want to be working to prevent this human drama."



The Turkish president said the Muslims seeking shelter in Bangladesh also need support.







"We have informed authorities of Bangladesh that we want to offer assistance," he continued. "In order to stop this violence, all the Islamic states must apply effort together."



The situation deteriorated sharply on August 25 when hundreds of militants of the grouping that calls itself the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army attacked 30 police stations. The number of casualties of the ensuing clashes between the Moslems and Buddhists reached 402 in the course on a week and more than 18,000 Rohingyas fled the country.