Turkey launched air-balloons in honor of First President of Kazakhstan and Day of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey launched air-balloons with congratulations and a portrait of President of Kazakhstan and Turkish and Kazakhstani flags on the threshold of the Day of Astana and the birthday of N. Nazarbayev.

Mass media representatives, local residents and foreign tourists witnessed the event, the press service of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkey informs.

It was a great moment when an air-balloon was rising in the air with the symbols of Kazakhstan - Astana, logos of international initiatives of N. Nazarbayev such as "Atom", "G-Global" projects, an emblem of the candidature of Kazakhstan for the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, logos of Kazakhstan-2050 and Nurly Zhol Program.

The residents of the Turkish city gathered at the foot of the mountain where the balloon was launched and expressed their wishes to the people of Kazakhstan. The air balloons are still seen in the sky over the mountain.

Foreign tourists were also familiarized with the photo-exhibition about the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation and the Day of Astana.

The event was organized by the biggest tourist company specializing in air-balloon flights in Nevsehir city.

"We have a special respect for Kazakhstan and President N. Nazarbayev and we wish them all the best. We also congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Day of Astana!" the participants of the event noted.