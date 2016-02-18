Turkey launches airstrikes on Kurdish positions after Ankara bombing

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has launched overnight air strikes on Kurdish rebel camps in northern Iraq after a car bomb in Ankara killed at least 28 people.

Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkey's Prime Minister, has announced members of the Kurdish YPG militia group based in Syria were responsible for the rush hour attack, Times of India informs.

Davutoglu said YPG had worked alongside the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey, BBC reports.

The vehicle filled with explosives was detonated as military buses passed by.

In a statement a few hours after the blast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Turkey will not shy away from using its right to self-defence at any time, any place or any occasion.

"Our determination to retaliate to these attacks, in Turkey and abroad, which aim at our unity, togetherness and future, is increasing with such actions."

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack which took place near the parliament and military headquarters.

The co-leader of the PKK umbrella group, Cemil Bayik, said he did not know who was responsible but the attack could be a response to "massacres in Kurdistan", referring to the Kurdish region covering parts of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

According to the Firat news agency, Bayik said:"We don't know who did this. But it could be an act of retaliation for the massacres in Kurdistan."