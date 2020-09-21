EN
    11:03, 21 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkey: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits central province

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Turkey's central Nigde province, the country’s disaster agency reported Sunday, Anadolu reports.

    The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 10.08 p.m. local time (GMT1908) and was centered in Obruk village of Bor district.

    It took place 6.97 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the surface.

    Nigde Governor Yilmaz Sahin arrived in the village and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to those affected.

    According to an initial evaluation, seven homes were damaged by the earthquake, the governor’s office said in a statement.

    It added that tents and supplies have been sent and search and rescue teams have been directed to the region.

    No casualties have been reported so far.


