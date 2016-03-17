Turkey places restrictions on Nevruz celebrations

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Further Nevruz celebrations have been banned in southeast Turkey amid fresh counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Local officials in the provinces of Mus, Batman, Bingol, Tunceli and Sirnak said restrictions would be imposed on Nevruz celebrations next week due to security reasons.

On Tuesday, restrictions were imposed in Hakkari and Sanliurfa provinces.

In Hakkari and Sirnak, which sit in the far southeastern corner of Turkey alongside the Syrian, Iraqi and Iranian borders, the ban on celebrations is total while in the other provinces celebrations will be allowed on March 21.

Nevruz marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated across much of central Asia on March 21.

Security forces launched curfews in Hakkari and Mardin provinces Sunday in preparation for operations against the terrorist PKK group and the car bombing in Ankara has seen the Turkish Air Force conduct raids on PKK bases in northern Iraq.

