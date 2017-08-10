Turkey President Erdogan set to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on September 9.

Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci broke the news at the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum in Astana on Thursday.



Nihat Zeybekci confirmed that the Turkish leader will visit Kazakhstan on September 9-10.







The Turkish official added that there are plans to hold sessions of the bilateral intergovernmental commission this year.



Earlier it was reported that the President of Turkey intends to participate in the forthcoming OIC Summit on Science and Technology as part of his official visit to the Kazakh capital.



