Turkey ready to import Kazakhstani meat products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey is willing to import Kazakhstani meat products, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

"Turkey values quality of Kazakhstani meat products and knows how they taste. I am confident that the meat products imported from Kazakhstan will be very popular with our people," Nihat Zeybekci, Turkish Minister of Economy, said during the meeting with Kazakh Ambassador in Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly.



He also praised high quality of Kazakhstani meat products and underscored Turkey's keenness to import them. Speaking of the importance of bilateral agreements between the Kazakh and Turkish leaders, Minister Zeybekci said Astana and Ankara have vast potential in terms of agricultural cooperation.



Ambassador Saparbekuly, in turn, briefed the Turkish official on the potential of meat production in Kazakhstan, outcomes of the 2017 harvesting campaign and possibility of grain exports to Turkey.



The sides agreed to look into the possibility of attracting Turkish investment into Kazakhstan's agricultural and livestock sectors and exporting Kazakhstan's agricultural products to Turkey. The agriculture ministries of the two countries are expected to convene for a working meeting in the nearest future to discuss that.