Turkey ready to invest $5B in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairwoman of the Businesswomen Council of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Lazzat Ramazanova met with Nezaket Emine Atasoy, President of the Turkish Industrialists Businesswomen and Businessmen Confederation, in Astana on Wednesday, the chamber's press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides signed the protocol of intent between the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Turkish Industrialists Businesswomen and Businessmen Confederation.



Ms Ramazanova noted that within the framework of the protocol Turkey will invest $5 billion in Kazakhstan. The sides expressed readiness to facilitate development of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey given that they share common stance on promotion of trade, industry and investment.







As per the protocol, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Turkish Industrialists Businesswomen and Businessmen Confederation will exchange and disseminate information and publications related to trade, promote economic cooperation and hold joint business events.



Ms Ramazanova praised the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey for establishing joint fruitful cooperation between the two countries and added that Turkish businessmen had shown great interest in Kazakhstan.



Nezaket Emine Atasoy, in her turn, thanked Kazakhstani colleagues for cordial reception.



"We have come here to strengthen trade relations between our countries. The Turkish Industrialists Businesswomen and Businessmen Confederation operates in 100 countries of the world including the offices in Africa and Asian countries," she said.



Lazzat Ramazanova responded by suggesting her Turkish colleague opening the branch of the Turkish Industrialists Businesswomen and Businessmen Confederation in Kazakhstan. Turkey is ready to work out that issue in the nearest future.



