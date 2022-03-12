EN
    14:40, 12 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Turkey reports 25,401 new coronavirus cases

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey reported 25,401 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to the Health Ministry, 123 related deaths and 52,269 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 342,365 virus tests were done.

    To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

    Over 57.73 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while nearly 52.9 million have been immunized twice.

    As the virus seems to be receding, last week Turkey scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

    Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 453.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​


