Turkey reports over 12,600 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey registered 12,647 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry said 40 virus-related fatalities and 13,958 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, while 236,343 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered nearly 147.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Nearly 57.79 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.98 million have been immunized the full two times. The number of booster shots given has exceeded 27.65 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.15 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 491.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​​