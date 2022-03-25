EN
    22:32, 25 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Turkey reports over 16,800 new coronavirus cases

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey registered 16,894 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The ministry said 77 virus-related fatalities and 19,553 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours, and 298,461 tests were done.

    To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146.67 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

    More than 57.76 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while 52.95 million have been immunized twice.

    As the virus seems to be receding, Turkey scrapped its outdoor mask mandate in early March, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

    Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.10 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 476.2 million cases reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​​


