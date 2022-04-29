Turkey reports over 2,200 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey registered 2,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, official data showed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Health Ministry said 15 virus-related fatalities and 11,193 recoveries were also recorded over the past day, while 135,253 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered nearly 147.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.81 million people have received a first jab, while more than 53.03 million are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Turkey lifted the indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the global case tally topped 512.05 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.23 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions.