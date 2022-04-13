Turkey reports over 6,600 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey registered 6,635 new coronavirus cases over the past day, official data showed on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Health Ministry said 25 virus-related fatalities and 12,152 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours, while 191,026 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 147.25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Nearly 57.8 million people have received a first jab, while more than 53 million are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the global case tally passed 500 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.18 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions.