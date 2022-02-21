Turkey reports over 70,300 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey reported 70,355 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 263 people lost their lives and 91,164 others recovered from the disease over the past day.

Also, as many as 440,183 virus tests were done nationwide in the past 24 hours.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 144.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.62 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.71 million have been fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have been given to more than 26.67 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.88 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 423.67 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.