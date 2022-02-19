Turkey reports over 87,000 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey reported 87,411 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 264 people lost their lives and 102,094 others recovered from the disease over the past day.

Also, as many as 463,855 virus tests were done nationwide in the past 24 hours.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered some 144.73 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.61 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.7 million people have been fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to nearly 26.6 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.86 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with nearly 420.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.



