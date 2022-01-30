Turkey reports over 94,000 COVID-19 cases

ANKARA. KAZINFORM -The Turkish Health Ministry reported more than 94,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry reported 94,783 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths, and 83,261 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 440,017 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus’ spread, the country has also administered more than 141.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

More than 57.4 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.36 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added. Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 24.85 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.65 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 370.63 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.