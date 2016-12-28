Turkey, Russia approved truce plan over Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ankara and Moscow have come to an agreement on the plan of promulgation of ceasefire regime on all territory of Syria, RBC reported with reference to the Turkish agency Anadolu.

According to the agency, the plan will be submitted to all parties conflicting in Syria. They will be offered to cease fighting after midnight on December 29, 2016. The plan will cover all areas of the country seized with fight; however it won't apply to the terrorist organizations.

In case of success of the armistice agreement the representatives of the government and opposition of Syria will start negotiating the political settlement of the conflict. The negotiations which will be conducted with assistance of Russia and Turkey, are planned to be held in the capital of Kazakhstan Astana.

On December 20 in Moscow the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran held a meeting. "The three countries reconciled the measures aimed at "revival of the political process for the purpose of termination of the Syrian conflict". The conflict should stop, as appears in the text, on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity of Syria and understanding of the fact that the conflict has no military solution. The ministers also agreed to complete the evacuation process in Aleppo.

Iran, Russia and Turkey declare they are ready to facilitate an agreement between the Government of Syria and the opposition about settlement of the conflict and act as the guarantors of its execution. The parties are also ready to continue counterterrorism activity and consider necessary to mark off the terrorist groups banned in Russia, ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham from the armed opposition.

On December 17 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Erdogan and stated he was ready to provide Astana as a platform for peace talks between the participants of the Syrian conflict. The Russian and Turkish leaders responded with interest to the proposal. Earlier the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that months long talks with the USA regarding settlement of the crisis in Syria were "fruitless sit-round gathering".