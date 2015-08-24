EN
    13:54, 24 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Turkey’s Erdoğan expected to call new elections

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to formally call new elections for Nov. 1 and re-appoint Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu to form an interim administration, a day after the deadline passed for establishing a government following Turkey's June elections.

    The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which Erdoğan founded, lost its majority in June. Davutoğlu's efforts to form a coalition alliance failed last week. Erdoğan is expected to call snap polls on Monday. He is reported to have favored new elections to give the ruling party to win back its majority, according to Today's Zaman .

