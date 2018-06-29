Turkey's exhibits on display in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the Turkish Etnic and Cultural Centre Ahiska was unveiled at the History Museum in Almaty. It features more than 50 exponents dated to the 18-19 centuries.

"Such expositions are purposed to revive cultural values of the Turkish people. Elements of customs and traditions are demonstrated there. Each of the exponents may tell about the life in the 18-19 centuries. To date the majority of the youth speaks Russian and forgets about their traditions along with the development of the latest technologies. Our aim is to remind them about our values and traditions," deputy head of the Ahiska Centre Zarina Abbasova said.





The visitors may get acquainted there with household stuff, apparel and different jewelries, musical instruments of the Turkish people, paintings of Remzi Taşkıran.

