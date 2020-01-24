Turkey’s hot springs attract Russian visitors

YALOVA. KAZINFORM - Hot springs in northwestern Turkey are attracting Russian vacationers looking for a way to heal various health problems, Anadolu reports.

Holidaymakers, especially those who suffer from rheumatic pain, skin and metabolic diseases, prefer Yalova province to enjoy the hot springs.

«Russian tourists show great interest in our facilities. We observed 20% - 25% increase [in 2019] in the number of Russian visitors when compared to the previous year, Umit Gurbuzoglu, deputy manager of Thermal Hot Springs Enterprise of Turkey’s Health Ministry, told Anadolu Agency.

Highlighting 3,500 Russian visitors were accommodated in 2019, Gurbuzoglu said 2,500 visitors come from Middle Eastern countries.

«Hot spring tourism is very popular, especially during the winter,» he said, adding that swimming in the outdoor pool while snowing is a pleasure.

Aiming to increase the number of visitors in 2020, he said Russian travel guides who enjoyed their trip in Yalova, have advised others to visit.

Russian vacationer Valeriya Dobrotina said she heard about the facility through social media.

«My friends, who already visited there, advised me to visit. I really liked the place. I want to visit there one more time,» she added.

Kristina Basinskaya, another Russian, said she benefits from the thermal water.