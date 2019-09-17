EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:14, 17 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish athlete Riza Kayaalp Tuesday claimed the gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

    Kayaalp beat his Cuban opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in Greco-Roman 130 kg final to win the gold medal.

    Kayaalp made history in the Kazakh capital as the 29-year-old wrestler became the first Turkish athlete to win four world championships in Greco-Roman style, Anadolu Agency reports.


    He previously won the title in Istanbul (2011), Las Vegas (2015) and Paris (2017).


    Kayaalp was a silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.


    The World Wrestling Championships will run through Sept. 22.


    Tags:
    Sport State-of-the-Nation Address 2015 Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!