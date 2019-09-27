EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:36, 27 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

    None
    None
    TUNCELI. KAZINFORM A new museum in Turkey’s eastern province of Tunceli will display more than 2,000 historical artifacts, according to provincial director of culture and tourism.

    «Tunceli, which has suffered negative impacts of terrorism for years, has recently become a city of peace,» Ismet Hakan Ulasoglu told Anadolu Agency.

    «We can easily tell this based on the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists,» he added.

    Ulasoglu also said that the museum is located at the city center available for both foreign and local tourists, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The museum will have a library as well as sections on Alevi culture, archaeology and ethnography.

    Tags:
    Culture World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!