Turkey's Otokar to start armored vehicles production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Otokar Company, one of the major automotive manufacturers in Turkey, intends to transfer its technologies to Kazakhstan, our correspondent reports.

Otokar reps arrived in Astana to take part in the V International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition "KADEX-2018".





"I think there are great prospects for our vehicles. Our main goal is to carry out local production in the territory of Kazakhstan through transfer of our technologies and channeling investments into the country's economy," its General Manager Serdar Görgüç told a conference being held as part of KADEX-2018. It is organized by Defense and Aerospace Ministry of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC.



As stated there, Otokar produces the widest land defense systems product range from 4x4, 6x6,8x8, tracked armored vehicles. Its armored vehicles are used in 25 countries of the world ranging from Africa to America, the Persian Gulf countries to Asia.



He also reminded that COBRA II vehicles have been serving in Kazakhstan for five years so far. "The vehicles are in great demand today and are well-regarded worldwide. I hope Kazakhstan's military will also appreciate them. Our vehicles do not take part in parades, our vehicles work in real and extreme conditions. Kazakhstan is a very important country for us. There are no analogues to our vehicles in Kazakhstan, we think that our vehicles should be present there," he added.







As earlier reported, the exhibition is being held under the aegis of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry. It lasts until May 26.