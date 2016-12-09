Turkey's President Erdogan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay an official visit to Astana on December 11-12, Kazinform has learnt from Yeni Safak Agency.

The Turkish leader was invited to the Kazakh capital by his counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev. During the visit the Kazakh and Turkish leaders will meet face-to-face and then will be joined by delegations of the two countries.



The sides will focus on bilateral relations as well regional and international agenda. Utmost attention will be paid to the preparations for the upcoming 3rd meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Turkey.



The first meeting of the council was held within the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey in 2012.



Kazakhstan and Turkey established diplomatic relations in March 1992.