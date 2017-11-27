Turkey sees Nursultan Nazarbayev as one of most recognizable global politicians: Turkbarometer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The results of "Turkbarometer" social study, which involved residents of the capital cities of Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic, were announced in Astana on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"An interesting result for the residents of Ankara - they named President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as the most important person [in the Turkic World]. In every country, the respodents answered that they know Nursultan Nazarbayev as a political figure (...) There was a common question to name the most important person in the Turkic World. About 60 people were mentioned. Names of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chingiz Aitmatov, Recep Erdoğan, Heydar Aliyev, and Saparmurat Niyazov were mentioned the most," said social scientist Botagoz Rakisheva while presenting the project.

She also underlined that the Turkish citizens mostly know about the political and public figures of Azerbaijan. In Uzbekistan, the Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders, and Turkish art, science, and sports figures are most recognizable. Many Kyrgyz people talked about Kazakh singers: Kairat Nurtas, Yerke Yesmakhan, and Roza Rymbayeva. All in all, 3,000 people were polled in Astana, Ankara, Baku, Tashkent, Ashgabat, and Bishkek (500 persons in every cities).

