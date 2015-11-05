Turkey starting ground operations against ISIS in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey starts ground military operations against the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (ISIS) in Syria, Foreign Minister of Turkey Feridun Sinirlioglu said, the Turkish Milliyet newspaper reported Nov. 5.

He said that ground military operations could begin in the next few days, adding that all countries should make efforts to eliminate the threat posed by the ISIS.

He went on to add that the ISIS is a serious threat for Turkey as well, and, as before, Ankara will provide full support to the administration in northern Iraq in the fight against the terrorist organization.

On Oct. 10 Turkey was hit with two explosions, the death toll of which reached 97 people, 246 more got injured. At the time, Turkey's National Intelligence Organization said the ISIS stood behind the attack. A warning was issued that similar attacks may occur in the country. For more information got to Trend.az.