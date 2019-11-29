Turkey to appoint envoys to 16 countries, including Kazakhstan

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Turkey is set to appoint 16 new ambassadors, including to Jordan, Macedonia and Turkmenistan, according to a presidential to a presidential decree Friday, Anadolu reports.

According to the decree, 15 ambassadors were reassigned from their positions to the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Ankara.

The new ambassadors will be appointed to 15 countries including Jordan, Guatemala, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Belarus, Estonia, Chad, Dominican Republic, Chile, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia and Gambia.

A new ambassador will also be appointed to Turkey’s embassy in Gabon, which has been vacant.