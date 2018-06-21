Turkey to build wind power plants at sea, says minister

BAKU. KAZINFORM The wind power plants will be built at sea in Turkey, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said, Turkish media reported on June 21.

The minister noted that, preparatory work for the construction is currently underway, Trend reports.

Albayrak also noted that, a tender for the construction of a wind power plants will be held in Turkey at the end of October this year. At the same time, the minister did not specify exactly where these power plants will be built.

Earlier it was reported that within two years 10 wind power plants will be built in Turkey.

Albayrak previously noted that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

Albayrak added that, the construction of new power plants will strengthen Turkey's energy security and reduce its dependence on other countries.

The minister also believes that the new project on the development of renewable energy sources will provide jobs for about 3,750 people.