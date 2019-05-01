Turkey to chair Asia Cooperation Dialogue

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey will chair the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, the foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

"Turkey will assume the Chairmanship of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue in September 2019 for one year," the ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the 16th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue was established as an intergovernmental forum in 2002 to develop cooperation between Asian countries and improve the competitiveness of Asia at the global level.