Turkey to host food masters at Gastroway event

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Starting Sunday Turkey will host a special food and travel event in the country's southeast to promote its cuisine with the participation of world-renowned chefs and gourmets.



The Gastroway event will be held under the auspices of Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry on June 16-22 in the southeastern cities of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Mardin, and Diyarbakir, Anadolu Agency reports.

Among the chefs who will sample street food and local products at the event are Japanese cuisine grand master Yoshizumi Nagaya, Michelin star-winning chef Andrea Aprea, and Spanish chef Pere Planaguma.

During the program, a team of 21 people, including Michelin star-winning chefs, foreign gourmets, and journalists will visit famed historical sites of the region such as the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep and Gobeklitepe, the world's oldest temple, in Sanliurfa.