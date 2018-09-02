EN
    11:49, 02 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkey to host next World Nomad Games

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd World Nomad Games have been opened on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 2018 World Nomad Games are held in Kyrgyzstan for the third time. The Games ensure immersion into the ancient culture of nomads.

    It should be mentioned that the right to host the 2020 World Nomad Games is granted to Turkey, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said while meeting with his Turkish Counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    "In 2020, the Nomad Games will be held in Turkey," Jeenbekov said.

    About 2,000 athletes from 60 countries, thousands of tourists and foreign guests have gathered on the shore of Issyk-Kul. More than 500 foreign journalists from 50 countries are accredited to the event.

    The Kazakhstan national team is represented by 195 athletes who will participate in almost all 37 national sports, 13 of which are various nations' ethnic forms of wrestling.

    The competitions will take place at Kyrchyn Gorge. An ethnic town consisting of thousands of yurts will be created there.
    Also, there will be the first international festival "World Cuisine of Nomads". The organizers invited famous chefs from 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

