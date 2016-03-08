EN
    12:35, 08 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Turkey to receive all illegal migrants deported from EU - PM

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Turkey is ready to take back all illegal migrants who arrived in the European Union from Turkey despite their ethnic origin; in return, the EU "will take from Turkey one Syrian citizen entitled to political asylum for each," Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said after an EU-Turkey migration summit, TASS reports.

    "We have confirmed our readiness to take back all illegal migrants from the European Union regardless of their nationality," Davutoglu said.

