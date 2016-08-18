EN
    21:28, 18 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Turkey to start building new bridge over Dardanelles next year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkey will start building a new bridge over the Dardanelles strait the next year.

    Construction of the bridge, dubbed Canakkale 1915, will begin March 18, 2017, the Yenisafak newspaper reported Aug. 18.

    The length of the new bridge will be 2,023 meters, according to the newspaper.

    Earlier, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that the new Canakkale 1915 bridge will be built in the country's Canakkale province.

    Source: Trend.az

