Turkey to start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 and up
Healthcare workers and other priority groups will also be able to receive their fourth vaccine doses, the Health Ministry announced in a series of new decisions, Anadolu Agency reports.
In addition, as some countries require two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for entry, people who have received two doses of the Chinese Sinovac and one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, will be able to get a second dose of the latter vaccine as a fourth dose.
Under the new decisions, people who test positive for the coronavirus can get vaccinated a month later. This time period had previously been three months.
Turkey has administered over 83.87 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on Monday.
As of Sunday, the country also confirmed 18,847 new infections and 154 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 14,426 more patients recovered.Daskyleion
It has entered a normalization phase in July amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited vaccination drive, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.