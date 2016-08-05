Turkey to take part in EXPO-2017

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - An agreement on participation of Turkey in the EXPO-2017 was signed within the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Turkey today.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Astana EXPO-2017 Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and commissioner of the Turkish section at the EXPO-2017, Deputy Minister of Economy of Turkey Tarik Sonmez.

During the meeting Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted that Turkey supported the candidacy of Kazakhstan to hold the EXPO-2017, and is among the most important countries participating in the exhibition.

"The pavilion of Turkey will be one of the biggest pavilions at the exhibition. I am sure that Turkey will demonstrate its best innovations in the sphere of renewable energy sources at the EXPO-2017," Akhmetzhan Yessimov noted.

Presently, the horticultural exhibition EXPO-2016 is being held in Antalya these days. Kazakhstan is also among active participants there. In this regard, A. Yessimov noted that Kazakhstan was interested in the experience of Turkey in terms of organization of such big events.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Turkey expressed confidence that Turkey would demonstrate all its best innovations in the sphere of renewable energy sources.

As of today, 96 world countries have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO-2017, and 62 world countries have already signed a participation agreement.