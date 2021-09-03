Turkey updates anti-COVID measures for arrivals from abroad

ANKARA. KAZINFORM -Turkey on Friday updated its measures for passengers entering the country from abroad in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said in a circular set to go into effect on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Red list: Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Suspension of direct flights from Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, and Sri Lanka will continue until further notice.

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will be asked to submit a negative PCR test result obtained a maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

They will also be quarantined for 14 days in locations determined by the governorships, at the end of which a negative test will be required one more time. If there is a positive test result, the patient will be kept under isolation, which will end with a negative result in the following 14 days.

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan

Travel rules for Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan have been eased, and passengers from these countries, or those who have been to these countries in the last 14 days, will be requested to submit a negative PCR test result obtained up to 72 hours beforehand.

People who document receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccines granted approval by the World Health Organization or Turkey or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering Turkey will be exempted from quarantine.

UK, Iran, Egypt and Singapore

Passengers coming from the UK, Iran, Egypt, or Singapore will be required to submit a negative result from PCR tests done a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

For passengers traveling from Afghanistan, those who can provide a document showing they were administered a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 14 days or recovery from COVID-19 infection in the last six months will not require a test result or quarantine.

Turkish citizens

Turkish citizens entering the country from abroad will also be required to prove that they have gotten two vaccine doses at least 14 days prior, or that they have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in the last six months.

Turkish citizens who can provide a negative PCR test result obtained up to 72 hours prior or a rapid antigen test result obtained up to 48 hours before will also be allowed into the country.

Citizens who fail to submit documentation of vaccine status or a negative test will be allowed to go to their residences after a PCR test, and those with a positive result will be isolated until they submit a negative result from a PCR test.

Passengers from other parts of the world

Arrivals from other countries will be required to document that they have gotten two doses of COVID-19 vaccines granted approval by the World Health Organization or Turkey or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering.

Passengers who fail to produce vaccination proof or an official document proving recovery from COVID-19 infection in the last six months will be requested to submit a negative PCR result obtained a maximum of 72 hours prior or a rapid antigen test result obtained a maximum of 48 hours prior.

Sample-based COVID-19 tests will be available for passengers at all border gates.

Children younger than 12 will not be asked for vaccine certification or PRC/antigen test results to enter Turkey.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.54 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 219.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.