Turkey wins arbitration claim against Greek DEPA

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The arbitration court has made a decision in favor of Turkey against Greek DEPA public natural gas supply corporation, Milliyet newspaper reported July 16.

Following the arbitration decision, Turkey received $100 million from DEPA, according to the newspaper. Commenting on this decision, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Taner Yildiz said Ankara understands that Greece has much debt, but Turkey's interests are more important. Turkey's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation applied to the arbitration court on the prices for gas delivered from Turkey to Greece in 2011. Moreover, Ankara applied to the International Court of Arbitration regarding the price on Iranian gas in March 2012. Gas prices are not officially disclosed. But according to the Turkish media, Turkey buys Iranian gas at $490 per 1,000 cubic meters. Source: Trend.az