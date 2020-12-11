EN
    16:20, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkic Academy, well-known mass media reps met

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the International Turkic Academy in honor of its 10th anniversary met with the representatives of well-known mass media to sum up the year, its press service reports.

    International Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform International News Agency CEO Askar Umarov, Khabar Agency JSC 1st Deputy CEO Rinat Kertayev, head of TRT Channel representative office in Kazakhstan Mehmet Çalışkan and others took part in it.

    Darkhan Kydyrali told about the work done this year, scientific works published and the Academy’s achievements for the past 10 years. Those attending shared views on further plans of the Academy.

    In conclusion the mass media representatives were awarded honorary certificates and letters of gratitude for their contribution in promulgating achievements of the Turkic world and strengthening of cooperation.


