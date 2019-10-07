Turkic Business and Investment Forum convenes in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Tashkent held the meeting of the Turkic Trade and Industry Chamber and the Turkic Business and Investment Forum, Kazinform reports.

As stated there, the meeting of the Turkic Trade and Industry Chamber and the Turkic Business and Investment Forum are expected to contribute greatly to widening economic ties between the business circles of the Turkic-speaking countries.

Addressing those present, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdad Amreyev reminded that the idea to establish the Turkic Trade and Industry Chamber was suggested last year in Tashkent and highlighted that the Chamber organized its first business forum in Tashkent on the initiative of the Uzbek President.

The meeting of the Turkic Trade and Industry Chamber discussed issues concerning the development of trade and expansion of economic cooperation between the member states and strengthening regional cooperation through trade, industry and entrepreneurship. The sides stressed the need to simplify customs and transit procedures to facilitate free movement of goods, capital, services and technologies, to establish new financial tools, such as the Joint Investment Fund.

Notably, the Turkic Business and Investment Forum brought together more than 500 participants, government officials, businessmen and entrepreneurs.

As Secretary General of the Turkic Council Bagdad Amreyev noted the key goal of the forum is to promote domestic trade, it provides a unique platform for Turkic countries to study new business opportunities in Uzbekistan.